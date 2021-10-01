Donations needed for Keep KELOLAND Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you have any new or gently used winter coats you don’t need, we know how to put them to good use as the temperatures drop. KELOLAND Media Group and our partners are teaming up once again to Keep KELOLAND Warm.

Keep KELOLAND Warm started collecting coats and other winter apparel Friday. The St. Francis House in Sioux Falls is already seeing a need in the community.

“We have already gotten some orders from other agencies about needing coats because the weather is starting to change,” St. Francis House executive director Julie Becker said.

The St. Francis House is a drop-off site for the winter coats and other apparel. It then works with other agencies and schools in the community to get the outerwear to people in need.

“The larger sizes are in high demand. Anything from 2X up to a 5X was a recent request,” Becker said.

The St. Francis House isn’t the only place you can drop off your donations.

Through the month of October you can also bring coats and winter gear to any Lewis location in Sioux Falls, except for the one downtown.

Then Montgomery’s will pick up the donations and bring them to the St. Francis House.

“The community has a need we see each year for warm winter gear, and I think this year it’s really important to find different ways we can come together and give back to the community,” Lewis corporate vice president Nikki Griffin said.

Last season, Keep KELOLAND Warm distributed more than 1,700 coats.

The individuals that we are providing these coats to, they’re walking to work. They’re having their kids–maybe they’re walking to school. We need to make sure that we are keeping them warm and having a good solid coat that can have a workable zipper and having the hat and gloves to go with it is imperative to keep them safe,” Becker said.

While Lewis will collect through the month of October, you can drop off your donations at the St. Francis House until April.

You can also find additional information on our Keep KELOLAND Warm page.