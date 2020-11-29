Donations needed at Bishop Dudley Hospitality House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holiday season is a time for giving, but that doesn’t always mean buying gifts for your loved ones. Giving Tuesday each year promotes the idea of helping non-profits and charities in your community.

2020 has been a hard year for many people.

In Sioux Falls, the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House has been overcapacity in their shelter since early September, which executive director Madeline Shields says is something they haven’t seen in past years. She says they could use donations this year of simple necessities like hygiene products and undergarments for the guests.

“You know, for many of us, we think it’s really no big deal, if you’re out of underwear you just go to the store and you buy a package. But underwear can be extremely expensive for people who are living on a budget, on a very fixed income,” Shields said.

Aside from donations like that, Shields says they could also use volunteers.