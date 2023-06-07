SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Wednesday, the city of Sioux Falls announced millions of dollars in donations that could bring year-round activities to the Falls Park area.

The money will impact Jacobson Plaza, which is taking shape north of the Levitt Shell and to the immediate east of Phillips Avenue in Falls Park West.

Wednesday’s announcements include a million-dollar donation from the Lloyd family for a dog park.

T. Denny Sanford also plans to give up to $1.5 million to put toward a splash pad.

The city will need to come up with another $3 million for those two projects.

If everything goes as planned, they’ll be named Pawsible Park and the T. Denny Sanford Splash Pad at Jacobson Plaza.

The Lloyd family is also gifting $750,000 for a plaza area, which will include a shelter, seating and a “selfie” station.