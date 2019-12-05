Donation sends students to Arc of Dreams exhibit

A field trip is helping some kids think more about their dreams.

You may remember earlier this year, we showed you how students at Hawthorne Elementary in Sioux Falls created their own Arc of Dreams.

After our story aired, the school received a donation to give hundreds of kids a trip to the Washington Pavilion.

The exhibit at the Washington Pavilion is gave students an up-close look at what the Arc of Dreams is all about.

“I think it’s really cool because it’s inspiring for kids to think of dreams,” 5th Grader MaKenzie Knappe said.

Makenzie Knappe and her twin brother Maddax are two of nearly 300 students who went on the field trip.

The donation allowed for all K-5 students to visit.

“We’ve never done a whole-school field trip. This is our first one so we’re excited about it and our kids are super excited about it,” Hawthorne Elementary Principal Stephanie Jones said.

The day started with a message from the Arc of Dreams creator Dale Lamphere.

Then the kids sat down to learn about the big piece of art that stretches across the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls.

The school’s principal says the Arc of Dreams is more than something to look at.

“We have used it as a tool to push that our kids need to graduate from high school. We want them to graduate from high school and make that future plan of going on and doing something else, getting the job they want. What is your dream for the future and how can we help you get there?” Jones said.

“My dream is to probably be a zookeeper because I want to help sick animals and help them live,” MaKenzie Knappe said.

“I want to be a professional wrestler because right now I’m in wrestling,” Maddax Knappe said.

The masterpiece is a good reminder that those dreams are possible.

Students also toured the Kirby Discovery Science Center and Wells Fargo CineDome, and they had lunch at the Washington Pavilion.