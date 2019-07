SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A large donation will help make an upcoming Midwest Honor Flight happen this fall.

Smithfield Foods is donating $125,000 to the organization that takes veterans to the nation’s captial to see monuments built in their honor.

The donation will cover the entire flight scheduled for September. More than 80 veterans are expected to be on that trip.

