Donation drive helping newer Hispanic immigrants receive warm clothes during the cold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The cold in KELOLAND can be enough to send a shock down anyone’s spine especially from those who have just moved here.

For the past five years, the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Marry have been hosting their Warm a Neighbor Drive, and every year, they ask for help from neighbors of the community to make a big impact.

On cold days in KELOLAND, most are hard-pressed to keep warm, and what better way to do so than with some hot-pressed coffee.

“Local business and especially coffee shops are all about people. A lot of us come here to meet people or to talk about what’s going on in the community,” CEO of Coffea Darin Kaihoi said.

Kaihoi is communicating to everyone that it’s important to stay warm.

“We see a lot of people out walking around… using public transportation and stuff like that, and so it’s really important to us to be able to help give back,” Kaihoi said.

This Winter, he’s partnering with the Presentation Sisters for their annual Warm a Neighbor clothing drive. They collect donations for their ministry Caminando Juntos. Their mission is to provide newer Hispanic immigrants with warm clothes.

“People come from a country that’s warm, and they come here and we look outside and we see what kind of weather it is for us and we’re used to it,” Sister Patrick Leonard Murphy with the Presentation Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary said.

“And who also might just not have the means to go out and get a nice warm winter coat or pair of boots or a hat,” Kaihoi said.

They’re looking for items ranging from caps, mittens to scarfs. Especially in demand are heavy layered socks for those who work outdoors.

“I know this year they’ve collected around 300 items already which is fantastic,” Kaihoi said.

They’re goal is to reach 1,000 items by the end of the month of January. They’re only looking for new items, and that doesn’t necessarily mean they have to be bought.

“Some of them have crocheted them and knitted them, other have gave me money and told me to go someplace to buy the socks. It’s just been grateful,” Murphy said.

Caminando Juntos translates to ‘Walking Together,’

Something sister Murphy says is important to do this time of year.

“Everyone’s our neighbor,” Murphy said.

They host the drive in partnership with HyVee, Coffea and Life 96.5. Donation bins can be found at HyVees and Coffeas across Sioux Falls. The Presentation sisters have more information on Caminando Juntos on their website.