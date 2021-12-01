TEA, S.D. (KELO) — A local business is collecting donations for kids just in time for Christmas.

Camping season is over, but I-29 RV Supercenter is in the holiday spirit, preparing to host a Donation Drive Christmas Festival to benefit local kids.

“We want to have gifts that we can physically provide to people that may be less fortunate and hopefully it brings a Christmas to somebody that may not have had a Christmas otherwise,” I-29 RV Supercenter Sales Director Dave Krumbach said.

“Visit Santa, get your picture taken, we’ll mail a picture out to you. We’re going to have inflatables, obstacle course inflatable, absolutely free. We’re trying to get some donations so we can give back to the community,” I-29 RV Supercenter General Sales Manager Chris Jeschke said.

The in-kind donations will benefit East River Foster Parent Network and Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“It’s no fun to be anywhere other than home at Christmas time so if you’re here with us at the Castle we’re going to do our very best to make it special for the whole family,” Sanford Children’s Hospital Child Life Specialist Wendy Jensen said.

Wendy Jensen is a Child Life Specialist at Sanford Children’s Hospital. She says this year’s wish list is long, but one item stands out.

“Some top key items that are super popular right now are fidgets. That’s a very broad statement, but if you ask any kid age five to fifteen they know about fidgets,” Jensen said.

Whatever the item, Krumbach says I-29 RV Supercenter is happy to do its part.

“Our community supported us over the last couple years in a big way and we just wanted to be able to give back to the community,” Krumbach said.

The Donation Drive Christmas Festival runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Santa will be on-hand from noon until 2:00.

