Donating books helps teach adults how to read

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Imagine starting a life in a new country, where you don’t know the language.

It happens everyday in Sioux Falls.

That’s where Reach Literacy comes in. The organization has been helping adults learn English and how to read since 1986.

A lot of people stop by this book store looking for something to read.

But to others, this shop means so much more. Just like this woman who moved to Sioux Falls from Nepal.

“I’m thinking my English is not good, then I learn more English when I come here,” she said.

She’s one of many people who’ve turned to Reach Literacy to improve their English and learn to read.

“So we run our program in nine week increments, and not that we think you’re going to be proficient or fluent in nine weeks, but it just gives people a break. It really takes about a hundred hours of instruction before you would really start seeing appreciable gains,” Paige Carda, executive director of Reach says.

Executive Director Paige Carda says it can sometimes take three or four years before a learner is comfortable with the language.

“Literacy and being able to read, I think, is a fundamental right. I can’t imagine waking up and not being able to read, understanding a language or be able to read. The ability to read, to be able to write makes you a much better citizen and increases your potential for your kids to do better in school,” Carda says.

Carda says Reach doesn’t charge adults who want to learn read.

All proceeds from the Reach literacy store go back into their programs to help adults learn how to read.

Last year people donated 80,000 books to Reach. This year’s goal is 100,000 books so the program can reach even more people.

KELOLAND Media Group is hosting a book drive next Monday outside our Sioux Falls studio that is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.