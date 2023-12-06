SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At Jefferson High School, the lunch staff is preparing to serve hundreds of kids a hot lunch.

Pizza, quesadillas, salads, and fresh fruit are all part of today’s menu. If families don’t qualify for the free and reduced meal program, there is another option in Sioux Falls. It targets so-called “gap” families who don’t qualify for the federal program but are still struggling to pay for meals. It’s based on how much a family makes and how many kids they have, but basically, it looks like this.

Families with income at 185 to 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines will have their kids hot lunch paid for in full. For those making 200 to 215% the school district will match three dollars for every dollar the family pays into the lunch program. And those making 215 to 230% of the federal poverty level will get one dollar for every three dollars the family pays, giving them at least some relief.

“We’re helping a lot of people in those tier one and tier two groups we’ve got about, I think it’s about 175 kids in tier one and another 110 kids in tier two, so with that, we are doing everything we can to try and get meals provided, helping families out so they don’t have to spend as much, as long as we have funds and donations coming in,” said School District Child Nutrition Coordinator, Gay Anderson.

Anderson is grateful to groups like Hungry Hearts and Promising Futures for their work in raising funds for school lunches.

“We are just trying to make sure that we can make budget our Hungry Hearts money to go the farthest we can to feed the most kids and in need, and the gap kids right now are the ones that are really hurting,” said Mark Fonder, one of the founders of Hungry Hearts.

“We’re very appreciative of them. They have a heart, and they know what we are going through, and they want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to feed students,” said Anderson.

Anderson says there are still too many parents out there who need to fill out the paperwork this school year for free and reduced meals. Anderson says she is amazed at the number of people stopping by school offices to donate in person. The district’s deadline for families to get donated help this year has already passed. The district will work with the donors to determine if they will bring back the program next year.