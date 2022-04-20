SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over 1,200 runners from 25 different states will be making their way to town this weekend to participate in the Sioux Falls Skedaddle Half Marathon. The weekend is filled with activities leading up to the race and now you have a chance to help out with a fundraiser.

Staff at 605 Running Company is gearing up for this weekend’s half marathon.

“We are in full on staging mode here at the shop, we are bursting at the seams, we have tables, water coolers, mile marker signs, everything is coming together,” owner of 605 Running Company, Greg Koch said.

But before runners head to the starting line, there’s a 60.5 Move Expo at the Washington Pavilion.

“We’ve got vendors, food vendors, health and wellness vendors, demos on stage, different activities and workouts, so if you want to get your yoga on, drums, a whole lot of things happening,” CEO of The Event Company, Addie Graham-Kramer said.

While you’re there make sure to bring along used sneakers that you aren’t wearing anymore.

The shoe donations will help raise money for Chase for a Cure.

“We’re actually working with an organization called Got Sneakers, and they actually pay us for used shoes and then we can turn those funds back towards the Bryan family, the Chase for the Cure, Cure Rare Disease, which is our whole goal for the Skedaddle, we’re trying to raise $25,000 for muscular dystrophy,” Koch said.

To donate, all you have to do is stop by the 60.5 Expo at the Washington Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Used athletic shoes, gently used athletic shoes, the goal is to keep them out of the landfills,” Koch said. “We are able to double up our impact in terms of turning funds around and donating them to the Bryan family which we are excited about.”

Making a difference one pair of shoes at a time.

You also can drop your shoes off at First National Bank, which is one of the race sponsors.

You can read our previous story on the Bryan family and Chase for the Cure here.