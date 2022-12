SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s lengthy storm is also impacting the local blood supply.

The Community Blood Bank has cancelled several blood drives, reducing the supply for the community. In response, they’re having an Emergency Blood Drive today at Tre Ministries in Sioux Falls.

It goes until 5 p.m. tonight. Donors will receive Starbucks gift cards and a free meal at Culvers.

Walk-in appointments are welcome or you can call 605-403-7942 to schedule an appointment.