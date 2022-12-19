SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls restaurant needs your help getting gifts to kids in the community – and they’re sweetening the deal for each gift that is brought in.

Watecha Bowl is known for its Indian tacos.

And now you have the chance to get one for free. All you have to do is bring in a toy.

It’s part of the restaurant’s Toys for Tacos toy drive.

“Just bring it up to the counter and we will make you a hot, fresh Indian taco,” owner, Lawrence West said.

“Kids love toys, it makes them happy, and people love Indian tacos, it makes them happy, and it’s kind of fun to engage with them, with the people bringing in toys, maybe it’s their favorite toy, or they stumbled across it in the store and thought a child might enjoy it,” owner, Sophie West said.

The owners are collecting toys for kids of all ages.

“We have 6 different groups we are grouping them in, we have the tiny tot boys, tiny tot girls, young men and women, and teen boys and teens girls, and that covers everybody from 0 years old to 19,” Lawrence West said.

You have until December 23rd to bring in a toy, they will then be distributed around Christmastime.

“Our goal is 75, for our Thanksgiving feed, we were able to see about 300 people and just under 100 were children, so I assume for our next feed I’d think we’d see the same variation from different age groups,” Lawrence West said.

Serving up a happy holiday for kids this Christmas season.

“Right now we are a small company and makes a little impact, but if we keep doing it as we grow and get bigger eventually we’ll make a bigger impact,” Lawrence West said.

The toys will be distributed at Watecha Bowl’s holiday feed. Lawrence says they’re still determining an exact date for that event.