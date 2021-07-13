Don Jorgensen returns to KELOLAND News after motorcycle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether you’re sick or on vacation, everyone is going to miss some days at work, but in the news business, a lot more people notice when you’re gone.

Here at KELOLAND, the absence of one very familiar face has been felt by many of our viewers and all of us here at the station. But today, we have some very good news to share about our Don Jorgensen.

It’s a voice viewers in KELOLAND have come to know and trust over the past three decades, Don has been missing from his place at the anchor desk since he and his wife were in a motorcycle crash this Memorial Day.

“It’s the longest six weeks, but it’s hard to believe because it seems like it’s been a short six weeks as well,” Don Jorgenson said. “It feels like it the accident just happened recently.”

Don and his wife Pam each had two surgeries on their broken left legs and are now in physical therapy as they continue to heal.

“The doctor said it’s going to take 10 to 12 weeks before we’re able to walk, but physical therapy is going to help us get there,” Don said.

Don welcomes the work he knows is helping him get back on two feet.

“Physical therapy is amazing, a lot of people say it’s painful, and you can have a little bit of pain, but for the most part it makes the leg feel so much better,” Jorgensen said.

Even though he can’t put weight on his injured leg just yet…

“The toughest part really is, you just can’t do the things that you’re used to doing on a regular basis. And if you get them done, you’re doing it a lot slower than you used to, because you’re on crutches,” Jorgensen said.

…he is moving around enough to get back to one of his favorite spots.

Don came back to the KELO News station for the first time this week.

“Walking back into the building has been sort of therapeutic in itself walking back into work is a big step in my healing process,” Jorgensen said.

While he still has a few more steps to go…

“It was like nothing had changed,” Jorgensen said.

…he’s still the same Don Jorgensen we all know and love.

“It’s great to be back,” Jorgensen said.

Don says he never could have made it through recovery this far without all of the encouragement and well wishes from so many viewers. He will return to the news desk Wednesday night to anchor the 6:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m. newscasts.