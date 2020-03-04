Domino’s Pizza owner makes emotional plea to find killer

An emotional plea to find the suspect or suspects responsible for the killing a Sioux Falls pizza delivery man.

Casey Bonhorst, who was working for Domino’s Pizza, was gunned down last Wednesday night after delivering a pizza to a home on the city’s eastside.

There’s still no arrest in the case and his boss is making a plea to the public to help find his killer.

It’s been nearly one week since Casey Bonhorst was shot and killed outside a home near 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

At this time, police and the ATF believe it was part of an attempted robbery.

“First of all I just want to send out my condolences to the family of Casey; we are saddened, we are grieved at the loss of Casey, a young man who is a caring and loving, giving person,” Domino’s Pizza owner Susan Graves said.

The owner of Domino’s Pizza sat alongside police and described Casey as someone who would have given the shirt off his back for you.

Susan Graves says Casey was more than just an employee, he was a part of the Domino’s Pizza family.

“We need to find this person or people who are involved in this crime, this heinous crime that has been committed against Casey,” Graves said.

Graves wants to thank the neighbors who came to Casey’s aid immediately following the shooting and the citizens of Sioux Falls who have already provided information and other tips.

“We received several tips over the weekend and we are still following up on those, we are hoping to make progress, but we just believe there are people who know something and if they know something we’d like them to share that information with us,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Authorities are asking people who live in the area and have surveillance cameras to check them again for anything that might look suspicious or just an image of someone.

“Even if it’s somebody walking, running, driving; it doesn’t’ matter,” Clemens said.

“We are begging you to come forward, there’s $25,000 for the arrest and we need your help,” Graves said.

If you have any information in the case, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

That number is 367-7007 or you can leave a message on the P3 tips app.