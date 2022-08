PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Several domesticated ducks were discovered on the side of the road in Pennington County.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, six ducks with clipped wings were left along Old Folsom Road near Antelope Creek Road.

Courtesy Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say they were dehydrated, unable to fly and would not leave each other.

The birds are now recovering in the Black Hills Raptor Center.