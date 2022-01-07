Domestic violence shelter in Mitchell raising money to build new facility

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – You can help a local domestic violence shelter build a new facility just by playing a game.

The Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota helps victims of domestic violence in the Mitchell area.

“We just want to make sure everybody has a safe place to go to if they’re experiencing domestic violence or stalking or any of those issues,” executive director Nancy Wietgrefe said.

The Safe Place also offers services for families.

“For the family visitation center, we want those parents that don’t have custody of their children still have the opportunity to visit and build that relationship with their children, so we want the best outcome for the families as possible,” Wietgrefe said.

It provides a 24-hour crisis hotline, shelter, transportation and more.

“We haven’t calculated 2021’s totals yet, but in 2020, we had 169 women and children in shelter. In 2020, we had two human trafficking cases, and in 2021, it went up to seven,” Wietgrefe said.

With the growing need, the shelter is trying to build a brand-new facility. You can help by participating in a “catch the club” fundraiser.

“We have a $5.5 million campaign that we had announced on December 3 called the ‘Building a Safe Future Capital Campaign,’ and all the proceeds will benefit that capital campaign, so it will help cover the land cost and any of the extras that we don’t fundraise or write grants for,” development director Ashley Hobbs said.

The fundraiser is currently at $26,000.

“If they catch the ace of clubs, then they win half of the total pot, so right now they have a chance to win over $13,000 which is really exciting,” Hobbs said.

Exciting, not only for the prize winner, but for the charity and everyone who needs a safe place to go.

The goal is to open a new shelter in July of 2023.

You can find out how to enter the “catch the club” game on their Facebook page.