MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The Domestic Violence Network in Madison has started a new campaign to raise money for an expansion.

The Domestic Violence Network currently has three bedrooms and two bathrooms to house people escaping from domestic violence. Sometimes this isn’t enough room for those seeking safety.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There’s been times where we’ve actually had to house individuals in a hotel because we don’t have the room for them,” executive director Kris Bishop said.

Because of this, staff started the ‘Build a Room’ campaign.

“We’re doing the basement expansion where we’re adding two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, a common area and a play area,” Bishop said.

The expansion costs around $15,000. Members of the community are stepping up to offer assistance.

Exit Realty is partnering with the Domestic Violence Network to help them raise money for the expansion by donating a shed.

“We kind of considered a play house because it’s kind of cute; it’s small. It would be something that we didn’t know if it would be used here for the families or kids that came here so they’d have something or if they wanted to use it as a fundraiser,” Exit Realty Adam Foland said.

As part of the campaign, they are raffling off the shed.

“We’re hoping that we can get about $10,000 from that project. And we’re just really appreciative that Exit Realty thought about us, you know, and are helping out towards the ‘Build A Room’ campaign,” Bishop said.

“It kind of resonates and, you know, breaks my heart to see you know, brokenness in the homes. I kind of have a soft spot for children that don’t have all of the things that maybe many of us had and kind of have a rough go of it,” Foland said.

Providing a safe haven for people who don’t have one.

Raffle tickets cost $10 for one ticket or $50 dollars for six.

Click here to purchase raffle tickets.