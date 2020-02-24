Domestic Violence Network planning move into bigger space

A KELOLAND organization that helps people who have suffered domestic violence and sexual abuse has a big year ahead of it.

The Domestic Violence Network in Madison will be moving into a new space.

Later this year, a piece of land in central Madison will have a new building sitting on it.

The new center will consist of two governor’s homes attached by a garage.

“They will be here fairly soon, so it’s just a matter of putting them together, getting those final touches on, and blasting off and moving in,” Domestic Violence Network Executive Director Christy Van De Wetering said.

The Domestic Violence Network has outgrown the shelter it’s operating out of right now.

In fact, on Monday it was at capacity.

The current shelter can house two families and a single person.

“You have multiple children from each family possibly. You’re already in a high pressure intense situation, lots of stress and you start interacting with another family in the same type of situation and it’s just not conducive to healing,” Board Treasurer Megan Rummel said.

The new center will initially house three families with the option of expanding to up to five families.

“It seems like domestic violence is not on the decline. We’re actually seeing more instances of it, even in our community which is sad to say, but there’s definitely a need. The domestic violence will continue unless people have options to get away and we are going to be one of those options,” Van De Wetering said.

Van De Wetering says the organization hopes to have the project complete by about July 1.

Fundraising is still underway.

You can donate at First Bank and Trust under the domestic violence shelter fund.

You can also attend an upcoming fundraiser called Laughs and Linguini.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up.