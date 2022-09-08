SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Domestic violence impacts millions of people in the U.S. every year.

According to the CDC, about 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced violence or stalking by an intimate partner.

The annual Domestic Violence Institute aims to keep families safe.

Sara Kindvall used her voice to help others Thursday to help others.

She’s a domestic violence survivor.

She was also one of the panelists sharing her story at the event put on by the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.

“For me, it’s about trying to prevent either revictimization or preventing this kind of situation to develop initially,” Survivor Sara Kindvall said.

In addition to survivor stories, people at the event also learned about treatment for offenders and how to help multilingual survivors.

“Survivors have experienced domestic violence, they know what it’s like, they are the experts, and so we should be listening to their voices as we determine how to move ahead with the work we’re doing in the state,” SD Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault executive director Krista Herren-Graber said.

Interim Pennington County state’s attorney, Lara Roetzel, was one of many in attendance.

On Thursday, the prosecutor was focused on the offender treatment part of the event.

“You know we’ve been so focused on locking up criminals and just incarcerating our problems and that’s not the solution in this area especially. Domestic violence offenders are damaged, wounded, hurt people coming from generations of violence typically and if we can’t help them recover we’re just perpetuating the problem and creating more abusers,” Interim Pennington County state’s attorney Lara Roetzel said.

Kindvall says a lot needs to happen to prevent the problem, including societal change and education.

“We might just make a dent in it in my lifetime. I don’t know, but I’m just going to do what I can while I’m here,” Kindvall said.

This fall, the Network and the South Dakota Survivor Task Force against Family Violence, Sexual Assault, and Sex Trafficking will put out a toolkit.

It will offer tips on how to talk with survivors, how to understand protection orders and much more.