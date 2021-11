RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Pennington County authorities say a Saturday morning dispute eventually ended peacefully.

Deputies were called to a residence around 8 a.m. Saturday to execute a high priority domestic violence warrant. The man inside locked himself into a bedroom in the residence where he remained until 3:15 p.m. when he turned himself in.

SRT call-out resolved peacefully. At 8am, Deputies went to Rapid Valley residence to execute a high priority Domestic Violence warrant. Jeremy Phelps barricaded himself in a bedroom. At 3:15 pm Phelps voluntarily gave up three knives before turning himself in. pic.twitter.com/03tpC7Ol2h — Pennington County SO (@PennCoSheriff) November 14, 2021

The man handed authorities three knives at the conclusion of the dispute.