SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The United States Department of Justice has filed a federal lawsuit against the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City.

In court documents filed Wednesday, the DOJ brings action against Retsel Corporation, the Grand Gateway Hotel, Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, Connie Uhre and Nicholas Uhre.

“This action is brought by the Attorney General on behalf of the United States to enforce Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” the lawsuit states. You can view the court documents below.

Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 says places of public accommodation can’t discriminate against people because of their race, color, religion or national origin.

Court documents say “Connie Uhre and Nicholas Uhre are responsible for devising, implementing, and instructing employees and agents to carry out the racially discriminatory polices and practices.”

In March 2022, a shooting near the Grand Gateway hotel took place. A person was found shot and seriously hurt in one of the hotel rooms. After that, one of the owners made several comments on Facebook threatening to ban all Native Americans from the hotel and Cheers Sports Bar.

The case from the DOJ states that since March 2022, the owners “implemented

policies and practices that deny Native American patrons, on account of their race, the full and

equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, and accommodations of

the establishments known as the Grand Gateway Hotel and Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino.

These policies and practices discourage and/or deny Native American customers admission to

these establishments while offering admission to similarly-situated white patrons.”