DOH says possible COVID-19 exposure from visitor at three Rapid City businesses

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Department of Health officials said today that an individual who visited three Rapid City businesses has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual visited the following businesses between 6 p.m. on June 4 and 2 a.m. on June 5 while able to transmit the virus to others. Those businesses are: Jokers Casino, 1320 Mt. Rushmore Road, Rushmore Casino, 1808 Mt. Rushmore Road and Cheers Lounge, 1721 N. Lacrosse St.

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited these locations during the specified date and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

For more information and updates related to COVID-19 visit COVID.SD.GOV or CDC.gov or call 1-800-997-2880.