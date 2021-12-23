DOH reports 545 new flu cases and three new hospitalizations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New flu cases continue to rise in South Dakota. 

The South Dakota Department of Health announced 454 new cases of the flu in the past week. There’s been a total of 818 flu cases this flu season. 

Three new hospitalizations because of the flu were reported and there’s been 18 total hospitalizations. 

There has been one flu death this year. 

Last year, only 71 cases of the flu were reported with seven hospitalizations and two deaths.

Sanford Dr. Jennifer Hsu told KELOLAND News with people taking a more relaxed approach to COVID-19, the flu season could circulate more.

You can also find more information on the flu at the DOH’s website.

