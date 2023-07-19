SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota is at its lowest level through the 2022-23 season.

In its July monthly update, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 294 new cases, 25 new hospitalizations and one new death since a June update. In total for the 2022-23 season, there’s been 21,790 total cases, 1,030 hospitalizations and 161 deaths.

The DOH’s new dashboard tracks cases, hospitalizations and deaths in conjunction with the weekly Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) which is similar to how the DOH tracks influenza (1 through 52 or 53 weeks). The first day of a MMWR week is Sunday and the last day of an MMWR week is Saturday.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 3,246 deaths and 12,815 hospitalizations from more than 280,000 cases.

The DOH says during the summer updates will be monthly but during the fall and winter months, updates will be weekly.

“As with influenza, the season totals began October 2022 and continue through September 2023. There is a line graph that shows COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths during the current season,” a spokesman with the DOH said to KELOLAND News in an email.