SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – During the late fall and winter months, the South Dakota Department of Health is publishing weekly updates on the spread of influenza and COVID-19.

Through Wednesday, Oct. 25, the DOH has reported 25 flu cases and one hospitalization. For COVID-19, the DOH has reported 1,429 cases, 77 hospitalizations and one death from Oct. 1 to Oct. 25. The death was a woman in the 65+ age range.

You can view the flu data and COVID-19 data on the DOH’s dashboards. Weekly updates are published on Wednesdays.

For the 2022-2023 flu season (Oct. 2022 to Sept. 2023), there was 16,025 cases, 727 hospitalizations and 39 deaths, while the 2022-23 COVID-19 season (Oct. 2022 to Sept. 2023) resulted in 25,606 cases, 1,236 hospitalizations and 192 deaths.