SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Department of Health provided its final weekly data update for flu and COVID-19 in 2023.

Through Dec. 10-16, there were 390 flu cases, 12 hospitalizations and no deaths reported, while there were 1,210 COVID-19 cases, 48 hospitalizations and no deaths reported.

The DOH announced there will be no flu or COVID-19 update on Dec. 27 and the next weekly update will come on Jan. 3. You can view the latest data on the flu and COVID-19 as well as data from previous years on the DOH’s website.

Through the flu and COVID-19 2023-2024 season (October through September) so far, there’s been a total of 1,260 flu cases, 47 hospitalizations and one death, while for COVID-19 there’s been 8,523 cases, 508 hospitalizations and 32 deaths.

The COVID-19 deaths have been 31 people over the age of 65 and one death in the 50-64 age range.