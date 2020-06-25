DOH: South Dakota sees first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. On Monday, May 4, 2020, New York City health authorities issued an alert to doctors about severe inflammatory condition possibly linked with COVID-19 has been found in a cluster of U.S. children in New York City after first being reported in Europe. On Wednesday, New York said 64 potential cases had been reported to the state. Fever, abdominal pain and skin rashes are common symptoms of the unnamed condition, which has features similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health announced South Dakota has its first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in a media briefing Thursday morning.

State epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said the person is under the age of 18 and located in East River, South Dakota. Clayton said at this time DOH officials are working to protect the identity of the person with the disease and won’t give the county where the disease is located.

Dr. Clayton said there’s no direct link to COVID-19, but many children with MIS-C have previously had COVID-19 or been around someone who has had COVID-19.

According to the CDC, MIS-C is where different body parts become inflamed, such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. The CDC says the disease can be deadly but most children who have been diagnosed have gotten better with medical care.