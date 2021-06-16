DOH officials holding COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Health officials with the South Dakota Department of Health will be giving a COVID-19 update Wednesday morning. 

The briefing will start at 11:30 a.m. KELOLAND News will stream the briefing. You can watch in the player above.

The DOH last held a COVID-19 briefing on May 12. In April, the DOH went from biweekly meetings to once a month. 

There’s 186 active cases of coronavirus in South Dakota with 29 people currently hospitalized. More than 50% of the age 12 and older population has been fully vaccinated, while 56% have received at least one dose.

