DOH officials holding COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Health officials with the South Dakota Department of Health will be giving a COVID-19 update Wednesday morning.

The DOH last held a COVID-19 briefing on May 12. In April, the DOH went from biweekly meetings to once a month.

There’s 186 active cases of coronavirus in South Dakota with 29 people currently hospitalized. More than 50% of the age 12 and older population has been fully vaccinated, while 56% have received at least one dose.