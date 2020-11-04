DOH official said level or more hospitalizations likely in short term

PIERRE,S.D. (KELO) — Hospitalizations increased by 71 in the seven days between the Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 news briefings from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There is a chance those hospitalizations will continue to rise, DOH epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said. Clayton said coronavirus models provided by the Centers for Disease Control show varying degrees of hospitalization rates.

“With the increasing cases that we’ve seen, the models from CDC are a showing that were gonna be seeing level, if not short term increases in, hospital bed use and then start to decline from there,” Clayton said.

The CDC posts an ensemble model using about 10 different models on its website. The CDC also provides the individual state forecasts for each model.

The UCLA model, for example, predicted 393 hospitalizations for Nov. 4 with a decline to follow. The DOH reported 483 hospitalized on Nov. 4.

Clayton said several recent significant increases in recovered COVID-19 cases are because of the inability to reach some positive individuals within a time frame and because some people who are still hospitalized can also be considered recovered in terms of CDC guidelines for active infections.

The state follows CDC guidelines for recovered, Clayton said. Once they hit 21 days we are considering them recovered, Clayton said.

The guidelines for testing individuals for COVID-19 have not changed, DOH Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

“We want to see anybody obviously with symptoms,” Malsam-Rysdon said. Also, asymptomatic individuals in close contact should get tested, she said.

The DOH continues to work with health care facilities to make sure there are enough COVID-19 tests, she said.

Malsam-Rysdon said the state has prepared its COVID-19 vaccination plan.

“We do not have a definite date as to when we will see a vaccination in South Dakota,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

When the vaccination is ready, South Dakota could receive 27,000 doses or just over 100,000 doses in the first allocation, Malsam-Rysdon said.