SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state health department is investigating a case of hepatitis in a child.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the origin of hepatitis is unknown. State officials say the child is under 10 years old and lives in Brown County.

Symptoms of hepatitis, known as inflammation of the liver, are fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, jaundice or yellow skin and eyes. Officials say you should reach out to a medical provider if your child is experiencing those symptoms.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said the state is working with the CDC to indentify for the cause and prevent additional illnesses.

“We are asking medical providers to be on the lookout for hepatitis in children without a known cause,” Clayton said in a news release.

The CDC describes hepatitis as a “very contagious” disease. It has issued an official CDC Health Advisory about the illness.

The DOH says South Dakota is among a growing list of states investigating children with hepatitis and adenovirus infection.