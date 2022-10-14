SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A total of six cases of influenza have been confirmed in South Dakota for the week ending Oct. 8, as the state Dept. of Health (DOH) begins tracking for the 2022-2023 flu season.

The six cases were found in Day, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington and Union Counties. Five are cases of Influenza A, and one is of Influenza B.

Testing still remains low at this point, with 150 tests performed this season. Of those tests, 14.67% (22) were positive. These were taken in Beadle, Codington and Lyman Counties.

No new flu-related hospitalizations were reported for the week ending Oct. 8 (or for the new flu season as a whole), nor were any new deaths.

