PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of communities across South Dakota will be getting some extra help to go towards mosquito control.

Today the state department of health announced more than 200 cities, counties and tribes will share in $500,000 in grants intended to control mosquitoes and prevent West Nile virus.

Health officials say South Dakota has a disproportionately high number of West Nile virus cases when compared to other states and the funding will help with local efforts.