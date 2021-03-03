DOH: 56 South Dakota pharmacies now receiving COVID-19 vaccines

The South Dakota Department of Health made this graphic to help spread the word that Hy Vee locations in Sioux Falls had available COVID-19 vaccinations.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Places people can receive the COVID-19 vaccine are growing by the day.

On Wednesday, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which launched with 13 sites on Feb. 11, has expanded to 56 locations. The state expects more retail pharmacies to join the program and receive vaccines directly from the federal government.

Some of the local pharmacies include Walmarts, Hy-Vee pharmacies, Lewis Drug and Cardinal Health.

All the pharmacies are vaccinating people in South Dakota, according to the state’s vaccination plan which is in Phase 1D and allows people of all ages with one underlying health condition to receive a vaccine.

“Additional vaccine access points means added convenience for all state residents.” Malsam-Rysdon said in a news release.

You can also find a full list of all the participating pharmacies online at the state health department website.