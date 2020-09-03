DOH: 118 COVID-19 cases for S.D. residents who attended Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of positive coronavirus cases for South Dakota residents who attended the Sturgis Rally has increased according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Monday, 105 South Dakotan’s who attended the 80th annual motorcycle rally had tested positive. That number increased to 118 on Thursday.

State health officials said the DOH conducts contract tracing with close contacts from every positive COVID-19 case, including the one’s related to the Sturgis Rally. The numbers don’t include any secondary transmissions.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced a COVID-19 death tied back to Sturgis Rally on Wednesday.