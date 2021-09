SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire after two dogs died in a mobile home Monday morning.

Related Content Beresford man faces 41 felony charges for rape and child pornography

Firefighters were called to Orwin Place around 10 a.m. for reports of a structure fire. Crews first on scene found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

Officials say firefighters worked for two hours to stop the fire from spreading. The residents were not home at the time. However, the homeowner’s two dogs died in the fire.