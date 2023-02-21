SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is getting close to capacity for dogs.

“All it would take is like a large dog seizure or some animals in our night receiving, maybe 5, 6, 7 dogs and we’d be pretty close,” Kennel manager Christy Kellen said.

The animal shelter is seeing more dogs than it usually does this time of year.

“Our numbers adopting aren’t necessarily down, but our volume of animals coming in is significantly increased,” executive director James Oppenheimer said.

There were about 50 adoptable dogs at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society as of Tuesday morning.

The humane society needs adopters to come forward now.

Fostering dogs for a short time would also be helpful.

“We’re getting to the point where we have a large number of animals here and we are hoping the Sioux Falls community and the surrounding communities can step up and really help us adopt some of these animals out,” Oppenheimer said.

“When we’re at capacity these animals get really stressed. It makes it a hard life for these animals and it makes it harder for them to adopt because then they start to act. We want to make sure these animals get a good life and get to a good home,” Kellen said.

To adopt or foster a dog, click here.