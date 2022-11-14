SANTEE, Neb. (KELO) — A dog is on the road to recovery after being shot in the neck in Northeast Nebraska over the weekend.

The Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police Department says it happened on the east side of Santee, Nebraska, near the South Dakota border.

The department says Officer Jeremiah Flowers responded and found the dog.

He called Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue in Sioux City, IA, who met him halfway.

In a post on Facebook, the non-profit says the dog had emergency surgery and is doing well.

Because of Officer Flowers, Noah’s Hope named the dog Flower.

This comes nearly a week after a dog was shot and killed west of Wall Lake. Her owners are now offering a $1,000 reward to the person providing information leading to the arrest.