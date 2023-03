RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Firefighters are investigating a dramatic fire in the north-central part of the city.

Authorities tell us people were inside this mobile home when the fire started Friday morning. They were able to get out safely, but their dog didn’t survive. By the time firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

The home is a total loss, but no people were hurt.

The cause remains under investigation.