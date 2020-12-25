Dog dies in central Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue were kept busy with a fire Christmas afternoon.

Just before 12:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a house fire in the area of 36th Street and Prairie Avenue. Crews arrived on scene and found the home with heavy smoke and flames.

Authorities say the family was accounted for but one dog was still inside the home. Crews were able to find the dog and do CPR for 20 minutes, but they were unable to revive it.

Fire crews remained on scene for an additional 2.5 hours to put out any lingering hot spots. The home has extensive smoke and fire damage.

No one was hurt.