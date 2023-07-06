SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Maybe you’ve noticed it when trying to finally go on that long-awaited vacation; it’s taking longer to renew a passport.

“It’s been an inordinate number of people,” South Dakota Sen. John Thune said about requests from constituents seeking help in applying for or renewing a passport. “And I think that’s driven at least partly by the fact that we’re coming out of a pandemic and people’s passports expired and now people are starting to travel again.”

A State Department official tells KELOLAND News that there is an “unprecedented demand for passports.” Processing time, which does not include time for mailing, varies from 10 to 13 weeks for normal processing, while expedited processing ranges from seven to nine weeks. Processing time before the pandemic was six to eight weeks for normal processing and two to three for an expedited case.

“Partly it’s the bureaucracy and the red tape of Washington, but I would say that the volume of passports that we’re dealing with is probably double what it normally is,” Thune said.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum says Thune’s office helped him after his dog Jose had… processed his passport.

“In spring of ’22 I had gone to Mexico, and when I came back threw my passport on my dining room table and within no time he pulled it down and chewed it up,” Thum said.

Sometimes life happens; maybe you forget your passport’s expiration date, or maybe your otherwise great pet saw another opportunity. Yes, Jose struck twice.

“Got the new passport back and then that’s when the dog struck again by sniffing it out across the house, jumping over a child gate, going into the spare bedroom and pulling it off a desk and chewing it up,” Thum said.

In the end, Thune’s office helped Thum get a new passport, and Thum praises the help he received from the senator’s office. Thune says his advice is to begin the process early and reach out if there are issues. A representative from the office of South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds tells KELOLAND News they have seen a notable increase in constituents contacting them with passport renewal or application problems, too.