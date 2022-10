SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fire in one unit of an apartment complex was quickly put out Wednesday morning, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said. Crews did stay on the scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots.

The fire was reported at about 10:14 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct.5) on the 3000 block of East Bragstad Drive.

There were no people inside the unit but firefighters found several animals. One dog and one cat died in the fire and a second dog was take to a veterinarian, according to fire rescue.