WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Watertown Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a person.

Authorities say it happened at the dog park around 2 p.m. Monday. The owner left in a red vehicle right after the bite happened.

The dog was named Missy and is described as brown with a white face.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the Watertown Police Department.