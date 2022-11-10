SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-Sioux Falls Animal Control is asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a man.

Officials say it happened yesterday near Legacy Park. Two men were playing with their dog in a grassy area when they were approached by a stray. The stray dog then got into a fight with their dog. One of the men was bitten while trying to break up the fight.



The stray is described a large, brown dog. It was fluffy but had fur missing around its head due to scarring. Authorities needs to find the dog and verify its vaccinations. If you have any information, call Animal Control.