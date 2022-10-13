SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Education released a plethora of school-related data with its 2021-22 Report Card report Thursday.

The online report says there are 137,468 students enrolled in South Dakota’s 701 public schools in 149 different districts. The DOE reports there are 10,005 public school teachers.

The 2021-22 school attendance showed 55% of school districts experienced attendance rates in 2021-22 that were lower than pre-pandemic levels. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the school attendance rate statewide was 92% and it fell to 86% for the 2021-22 school year.

“It’s pretty simple: Kids can’t learn if they are not at school,” Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson said in a news release.

The DOE says it will start a public awareness campaign to highlight benefits of regular school attendance.

In addition to the attendance rate, the DOE says chronic absenteeism was at 22%, the dropout rate was at 2% and Advanced Placement Enrollment was at 3,733.

You can view the statewide, district-wide or school data, on the DOE website.