PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Education is announcing a new online tutoring program, staffed by college students, that will be free for K-12 students across the state.

The program is called “The Dakota Dreams Online Tutoring Program” and it will be staffed by students accepted into the School of Education at Black Hills State University and Northern State University. Tutors will be available Monday through Sunday afternoons and evenings.

Parents need to register their students to use the online platform. Once registered, sessions can be pre-scheduled or on-demand depending on tutor availability.

It will be administered by the South Dakota Board of Regents and funded by the Department of Education.

“The online tutoring program allows students – kindergarten through high school – to receive individualized support after the school day has ended,” Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson said in a news release. “Once a parent has registered their child, students can access a tutor from home, the local library or afterschool program, or even their favorite coffee shop. I think parents are going to like this one-on-one support as much as their students.”

You can find more information on the Dakota Dreams website.