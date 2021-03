PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The case against South Dakota’s Attorney General is moving forward in court. Jason Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges for his driving, in the minutes before he hit and killed Joe Boever last September.

Documents filed today schedule Ravnsborg’s initial appearance for 4 p.m. on Friday, March 12. This comes just a day after a house committee voted to delay impeachment proceedings until after the case makes its way through the courts.