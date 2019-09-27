Documentary highlighting Sioux Falls being created

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You’ll soon be able to watch a documentary highlighting Sioux Falls.

It’s been a busy week in Sioux Falls for Jacob Sacks. You may have spotted him in downtown Sioux Falls shooting video, but that’s not the subject of his upcoming documentary.

“The Siouxpercon brings me to Sioux Falls, we’re here shooting the Siouxpercon, we’re doing a documentary and we’re including a piece on Sioux Falls and the Siouxpercon for our documentary,” Sacks said.

Sacks says he’s shot video in larger towns like LA, Chicago and Orlando.

“All these big cities and we want to include the community of a smaller town too, like the City of Sioux Falls,” Sacks said. “The people are so nice and I have yet to meet a rude person since I’ve gotten to Sioux Falls, which is crazy because I live in LA and you’re there for five minutes and you see one.”

Sacks says you can expect a lot of laughs from the documentary and hear from a lot of interesting people.

And you won’t have to wait long to see it.

“Some of our producers are even hoping we will get it done in the next couple of months, our post production team is working hard and working fast and we’re getting it done as quick as we can,” Sacks said.

Sacks says they’re hoping to have the documentary released by February or March of next year.