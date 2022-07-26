SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New guidelines concerning COVID-19 booster shots could be coming from the FDA as early as this week. A new type of vaccine is in the works and could help control the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its mutations. Scientists and doctors expect a surge in Omicron cases this fall. They are also expecting a new vaccine around the same time. Clinical trials have shown that Moderna’s bi-valent booster vaccine is effective against the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the virus.

“I tell my patients it’s kind of like with influenza shots when we do influenza vaccines every year, it is a quad strain so it covers 4 different strains, Covid is kind of moving that direction,” said Dr. Chad Thury.

The CDC recommends everyone ages 5 years and older should get one booster after completing their primary series. And those over age 50 and people with underlying health conditions should get their 2nd booster.

Dr. Thury says the question facing many people is.. should they get their second booster now, or wait for the bi-valent booster this fall? Dr. Thury is telling his patients with underlying health conditions to get their second booster now, but…

“If it is someone younger, so like I said, the age range for that second booster starts at 50, if someone is very healthy and they are 50 years old and don’t have much for medical problems, then I’m telling them, you know maybe it’s not a bad choice to wait the fall and get the booster at that point in time,” said Thury.

Sanford’s Dr. Mike Wilde believes we will have more guidance on booster shots from the FDA very soon.

“I think toward the end of the week, you know, in a few days, we should have better clarity on what decisions you can make, especially if you are over 50 and haven’t had that second booster yet, or are under 50 and are considering getting a second booster which you haven’t been eligible for,” said Wilde.

Moderna, Pfizer, and Novavax have been testing the bivalent vaccines and report high immune responses to Omicron. Both doctors say the original vaccine is still effective at protecting people and keeping them out of the hospital.

