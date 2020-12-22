Doctor’s say more testing needed to stop virus spread in South Dakota

The number of active COVID-19 cases has been dropping over the past few weeks in South Dakota. However, the state’s positivity rate remains high and that means the virus is still spreading at a high rate.

During this pandemic, there are all sorts of facts and figures thrown at us. These numbers may be confusing at times but they give medical professionals a road map of sorts on what’s working and what’s not.

When it comes to the positivity rate, the higher the number, the more concerning it is. In fact, it was the first thing Avera’s Dr. Michael Elliott addressed at today’s city briefing on the virus. He says South Dakota has the second-highest positivity rate in the country, only Idaho has a higher rate.

“We also have the second-lowest number of tests, per hundred thousand people, what that should tell us is we need to do more tests. If our State Department of Health can do more tests, if we can contact trace better, we’re more likely to identify when hot spots flare-up,” Said Elliot.

The CDC recommends a threshold of less than 5 percent. Right now South Dakota has a positivity rate of almost 17.4 percent.

We asked doctors what can be done. They say testing and isolating, especially those who are asymptomatic. Research is showing that half the people who get Covid in South Dakota right now, get it from someone who has no idea they are sick. The only way to find those people and slow the spread is through more testing.

“So 50 percent of the time you or I or anyone who’s gotten Covid, got it from someone who didn’t have any symptoms but was contagious and was able to spread it. There’s no screening that’s going to stop that. It’s going to have to come through testing and then appropriate isolation and quarantining after that,” said Elliott.

More free testing is being made available and Dr. Mike Wilde of Sanford Health says they will be getting new equipment in January that should mean a faster turnaround time for test results. Both doctors agree the more testing and the quicker the results, the easier it will be to stop the spread.

More free testing options are being made available from drive through testing in Hy-Vee parking lots to at-home saliva tests. And a reminder, most insurance will cover 100-percent of the cost of a Covid test.