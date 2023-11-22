SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We could be in for a rough winter when it comes to illness. Doctors say there is a good chance COVID-19, the flu, and RSV will overlap in the coming months. However, doctors are excited because, for the first time, there is a new weapon against RSV.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus is a potentially dangerous, highly contagious virus that can cause respiratory disease. The last RSV season lasted longer and was more severe than usual.

Signs of the illness include a fever, worsening cough, and restricted airways leading to trouble breathing.

“RSV in small children, especially under 18 months, can land them in the hospital and even in the intensive care unit. It is extremely serious and it is for that reason we recommend the vaccine,” said Dr. Jeremy Cauwels.

The RSV vaccine approved by the FDA in August is called Abrysvo.

“We’re hoping it’s going to really cut down in hospitalizations as well as complications like pneumonia or even death, said pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Shu.

There are three groups to consider when it comes to the new vaccine. Very young children, people over the age of 60, and expectant mothers. Doctors recommend pregnant women get the vaccine because they can pass that protection on to their baby.

Dr. Cauwels says there has been a tough rollout for the RSV vaccine which is creating a shortage.

“I can tell you our pediatricians and the rest of our family doctors are absolutely giving this vaccine as fast as they can get it in, so just make sure you are checking in with your doctor to make sure it is available,” said Cauwels.

He says if you have any questions please reach out to your doctor. With a potentially rough season for illnesses ahead, the more people who are vaccinated the fewer people doctors will see in the hospital. The typical RSV season is from October through March.